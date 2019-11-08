Workiva (NYSE:WK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.16-0.15) EPS.

Workiva stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.99. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $25,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock worth $64,386,888 in the last three months. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

