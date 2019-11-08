Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wingstop alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,516. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $107.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.