William Blair Comments on RingCentral Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

NYSE:RNG opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. RingCentral has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4,234.75 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $8,818,738.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,436,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $82,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

