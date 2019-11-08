William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,389.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $171.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.38%. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

