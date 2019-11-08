WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

WHF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.61.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

