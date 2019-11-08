Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after buying an additional 536,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,771,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,228,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $156.31 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

