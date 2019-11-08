Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

