Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,275,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

ATR stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

