Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,393.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $107.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $92.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,084. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

