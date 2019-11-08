Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $173,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,320.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

