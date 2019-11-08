Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.16.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 8,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,945 shares of company stock worth $8,882,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

