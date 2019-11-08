Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

