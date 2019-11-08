Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $520,000.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00.

WAL stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 865,456 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

