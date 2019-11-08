Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Trading Up 0.6%

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

