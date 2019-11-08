WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $296.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.63 and a 1-year high of $301.06. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

