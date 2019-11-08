Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,141 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 219,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 203,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares during the period.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RRGB opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.