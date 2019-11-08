Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,967 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 164,990 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $378.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

