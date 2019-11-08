Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 117,474 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,474 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONA opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,910 shares of company stock worth $111,711. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

