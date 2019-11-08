Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 253,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE CDR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $283.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

