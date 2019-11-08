Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 49,015 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.37% of Fidus Investment worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

