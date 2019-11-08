WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 83.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,906 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in WD-40 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $182.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.22. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $106.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

