Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 265 ($3.46).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target (up previously from GBX 253 ($3.31)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

LON WJG opened at GBX 233.88 ($3.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $598.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.44.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

