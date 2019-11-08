Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €120.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFV has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €130.57 ($151.83).

ETR:PFV opened at €153.60 ($178.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €106.50 ($123.84) and a 1 year high of €153.60 ($178.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

