Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,642. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 526.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

