Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Director Jerry W. Walton Sells 9,500 Shares

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDR. Bank of America lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

