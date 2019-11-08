Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

