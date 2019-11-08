Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.50. 14,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,415. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.81.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

