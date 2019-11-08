Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Up 5.2% on Earnings Beat

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.48, 281,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 452,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $551.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.