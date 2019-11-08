Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 10,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,819. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.58.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

