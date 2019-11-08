VolitionRX (VNRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

Shares of VolitionRX stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Over the last three months, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $532,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.