VolitionRX (VNRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
Shares of VolitionRX stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.84.
About VolitionRX
VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.