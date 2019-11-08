Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

VOD stock opened at GBX 163.42 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.80.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

