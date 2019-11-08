Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

VOD stock opened at GBX 163.42 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.80.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Management Fee

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.