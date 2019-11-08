VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $189,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in VMware by 305.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,837,960. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 457,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,091. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

