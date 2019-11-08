Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitamin Shoppe is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products. It primarily sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids. Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, the company is recognized as an innovator in providing product information, associate training, and customer education. Information is available to consumers through unprecedented outlets including television, radio, friends, family, health practitioners, and the internet. It offers consumers the opportunity to take charge of their own health and wellness requirements, and supplement where necessary. At each store location, consumers can find a comprehensive Learning Center which offers free access to vital information about key health concerns and products. The Vitamin Shoppe is a strong supporter of health and wellness campaigns including Life Supplemented sponsored by the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock remained flat at $$6.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 317,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,362. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $155.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $270.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 369.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 406,656 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 124.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitamin Shoppe (VSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.