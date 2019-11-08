Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.
Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,149. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,301.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.
About Vistra Energy
Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.
