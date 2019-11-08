Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,149. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,301.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.