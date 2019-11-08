Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 296,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.29. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

