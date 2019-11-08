Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $173.34. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

