Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Trading 7.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $42.71, 488,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 171,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

About Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

