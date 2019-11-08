Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

In related news, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 1,000,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410,000.00. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 950,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.