Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VIR opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
