Viking Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $564.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 484.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 317,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.