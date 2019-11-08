ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

VSAT traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 619,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,191. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 0.83. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $75,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $225,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,936,048. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

