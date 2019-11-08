Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $296,762.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit and Binance. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00691748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001171 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,158,081 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, OOOBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

