VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

VWDRY stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.64. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

