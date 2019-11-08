Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

VRTX opened at $195.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $202.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $1,397,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,596 shares of company stock worth $54,030,128. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

