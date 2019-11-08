Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

VRCA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 37,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $27,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,577,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,189,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

