Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.20.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $12,025,536 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.