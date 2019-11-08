Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,536 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,900. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.20.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.