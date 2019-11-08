VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) Trading Up 1%

VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.29 and last traded at $135.31, approximately 6,851 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 120,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index stock. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) by 617.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index accounts for about 0.5% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 1.98% of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

