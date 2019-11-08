Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.00

Shares of Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 1599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.99.

In other news, insider Andrew Beaden acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,000.

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

