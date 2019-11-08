Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.75

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 4800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 million and a P/E ratio of -62.90.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently -141.94%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

