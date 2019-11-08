ValuEngine Upgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to “Sell”

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock remained flat at $$18.47 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 635,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 137.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,197 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 48.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,498 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 674,968 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $6,780,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 29.5% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,138,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 259,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

